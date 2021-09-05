There is a cultural war raging in our country and throughout Western Civilization, and the root cause is our desire to replace God.

Self-centeredness and our desire to escape accountability to a Heavenly Creator is behind this war.

Now, there are two possible answers for the origin of humankind and the universe. Number one, everything evolved by chance over millions of years, or number two, it was created by a designer. As for me, I believe the evidence is overwhelming for a creator.

I live in Pennsylvania, a beautiful section surrounded by nature. Often, when I look at a large tree near my house, I marvel at God’s design and ingenuity. You see, that tree on a hot summer day can pump a thousand gallons of water to its leaves.

Of course, the tree’s roots are involved in this process, but the real work of pumping the water comes from the leaves at the top of the tree. On a hot day, water evaporates from the leaves, creating lower pressure, and that is what draws water from the roots all the way to the top of the tree.

This is an engineering feat of a silent pumping system that only a master creator could have done. It could never have happened by a chance evolutionary process. That system had to be in place from the first tree. It could not have evolved.

Now, if I believe God created this world and everything in it, including humans, then my world view would be totally different than someone who believes in evolution.

My life takes on special value when I believe that God created me! Not only did He create me, but we are told in Genesis1:27 that He created us in His image. We really are a remarkable achievement with special features and abilities that lead me to the question: “What is our true identity?”

If we believe we are God’s creation and that God’s Son died for us and that believing in Him can bring us eternal fellowship with God, then we are children of God. Therefore, my true identity is that I am a child of God.

Do you believe you are a child of God? If so, that belief shapes how we live our lives. It should guide our behavior day and night. It should guide our behavior in relationships and how we interact with those we love. It should guide how we interact with people we do not love. It should help determine how we spend our time and how we behave, so others can see Christ, our Savior and Lord, reflected in us.

If you are struggling with your true identity, confused by what the world says about life and our existence, then may I suggest a book that I just recently finished: Reflections Of The Existence Of God, by Richard Simmons? It is a wonderful book that explores the deep mysteries of life and a book that can certainly help us to discover “Our True Identity.”

