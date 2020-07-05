Dear sisters and brothers,

As I reflect upon the first six months of 2020 with all of its calamities, these verses from Second Chronicles smack me square in the face.

“If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (II Chronicles 7:13–14 KJV)

An amazing attribute of God is that He will not force Himself upon anyone. He has given us free will to choose to believe in Him, to love Him, and/or to obey His Commandments. I fear that what we are experiencing today, in our land, are the consequences of a people who have turned away from God, particularly of Christians who have denied Christ Jesus.

As He said, “Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven. But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.” (Matthew 10:32-33 KJV)

When society rejects God and His precepts, the Law or Commandments, evil prevails, and there is lawlessness, depravity, debauchery, anarchy, and destruction. Although God allows sinners to suffer the consequences of their sins, He promises to forgive their sins and heal their land if they repent of their sins. The solution of our country’s problems appears to be quite simple; we must humble ourselves, turn back to God seeking His face, pray, and turn from our wicked ways. The choice is ours; we receive either His healing or His condemnation.

In addition, the time is running short for repentance.

“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God.” (II Timothy 3:1-4 KJV)

However, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night.” (II Peter 3:9-10a KJV)

“And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in diverse places. All these are the beginning of sorrows. Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake. And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another.” (Matthew 24:6-10 KJV).

Friends, it is not God’s desire that any of us be condemned but that all would come to repentance, receive salvation, and live. In addition, God will bring healing upon this land.

Come Lord Jesus!

Pastor David

