New Year's Day, a wedding, the birth of a baby, the first day of a new job or a new school year, moving into our first place of residence: What do these life events have in common?

Each one signifies a new beginning that can be pinpointed by a date circled on our calendar. With new beginnings, we entertain feelings of hope, excitement, and anticipation for what lies ahead. At the same time, feelings of uncertainty may enter our thoughts.

We may ask ourselves questions, such as: Will I be able to keep my New Year’s resolution? How will I meet my spouse’s and children’s needs while juggling a career? What if I cannot pay the mortgage and bills? Will I get good grades and make the dean's list or the honor roll?

While these life events conjure optimistic thoughts, at the same time we cannot always predict with certainty what lies ahead.

We can be certain, however, of the One who never changes. “‘I am the Alpha and the Omega – the beginning and the end,’ says the Lord God. ‘I am the one who is, who always was, and who is still to come – the Almighty One’” (Revelation 1:8 NLT).

The words that God revealed to the apostle John are meant for us as well: God is who He says He is; He will NEVER change! This assurance is our solid foundation, our rock, that David referred to in Psalm 18:2. David states, “The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my savior; my God is my rock, in whom I find protection. He is my shield, the power that saves me, and my place of safety.”

With God as our rock, refuge, and strength, let us approach new beginnings with confidence that He is with us! “So be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid and do not panic before them. For the LORD your God will personally go ahead of you. He will neither fail you nor abandon you” (Deuteronomy 31:6).

The words that the Israelites heard long ago are meant for us today as well. Praise God that we can walk with confidence, knowing that He holds our hand and walks beside us. Isaiah 41:10 illustrates this: “Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.”

As God’s right hand steadies us, we can approach new beginnings with certainty that He goes with us. Sometimes, we must tighten our grip in God’s hand when new beginnings are unexpectedly forced upon us as a result of a life event that we could not have anticipated, such as the sudden loss of a loved one, a relationship, or a job. Without warning, our trajectory in life has changed radically to a different direction. How do we traverse an uncharted path while carrying the heaviness of grief at the same time?

I have had to personally search for answers to this question after suffering two unexpected losses in the past two years. Each time I have cried out to God for answers, He has met me in the “wilderness” and has comforted me in my grief.

The words in Psalm 34:18 assure us that “the Lord is close to the brokenhearted; He rescues those whose spirits are crushed.” Choosing to trust God to heal my broken heart and my crushed spirit has led me out of the wilderness and onto a glorious path of hope and restoration. It has been an intentional, daily decision to take the next step with God and allow Him to guide my steps in the direction He wants for my life.

God will sustain us as we make a daily decision to follow Him. “The faithful love of the Lord never ends! His mercies never cease. Great is His faithfulness; His mercies begin afresh each morning” (Lamentations 3:22-23). Praise God that He renews us daily with His steadfast love, grace, and mercy! Our hope can be found in Him; therefore, we do not need to wait for New Year’s Day for a fresh start; every day is a new beginning with God.

If you have been waiting for New Year’s Day to make that resolution, I pray that you resolve to see every day as a “new day” with God. His word assures us that: 1. God is who He says He is, 2. He is your rock, your refuge, and your strength, 3. He will never leave you or forsake you, and 4. His steadfast love and mercies are new every day. May you embrace each day as a new beginning and a renewed hope in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ: the One who always was, is, and always will be.

Blessings,

Shelley L. Litz

