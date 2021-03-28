“Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn” (Romans 12:15 NIV).
This simple sentence is found in the middle of a long letter from the apostle Paul to the scattered Christian community in Rome.
Paul originally wrote these words as part of a larger section of the letter, which focuses on what it looks like to live a life of love in action. It is also a gem that I believe is crucial for us to recover in the cultural moment in which we find ourselves.
In the last few weeks (months, years), we seem to have been bombarded by images of pain and struggle. Racially motivated violence and social unrest have been consistently in the news. Even with signs of hope on the horizon with the pandemic, the financial, emotional, and physical challenges are still all too real for all too many people.
Tomorrow, members of the Christian community begin our celebration of Holy Week with the remembrance of Jesus’ triumphal entry into the city of Jerusalem. That entry opens the week that invites the faithful to not just remember, but to enter into the passion of Jesus.
Through special services of worship and various faith practices, we are called to come alongside Jesus, feeling what he would have experienced that last week of his earthly life. He turned over the tables in the Temple, decrying the injustice of making money from the faithful. He gathered for a meal, in which he served his closest friends, including those who would betray and deny him. He prayed so fervently for God to choose a path for redemption that would spare him the cross, that scripture says it was like he was sweating drops of blood.
From the cross, he cried out in physical and emotional anguish, answered the hate of the crowd with forgiveness, sought to care for his mother after his death, and promised eternity to a thief crucified alongside him.
