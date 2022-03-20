Submitted on March 15, 2022.

Lent is seen as a time to return to our focus on God, as we often get distracted from our relationship with Him. These days leading up to Easter encourage us to recalibrate our lives back to God’s intended purpose. It is a time when we confess that we have trusted more in ourselves than in Him.

The Psalmist says, “In the day of my trouble I seek the Lord; in the night my hand is stretched out without wearying; my soul refuses to be comforted. When I remember God, I moan” (Psalm 77:2-3a ESV).

We all have experienced some ups and downs in our lives. Many have lost loved ones, experienced tragedy, lost a job, or endured unexpected hardships. It was easy to complain, but I wonder did you turn to God with those complaints or simply try to overcome them on your own.

Mark Vroegop, in Dark Clouds, Deep Mercy, defines lament, “as a loud cry, a howl, or a passionate expression of grief. However, in the Bible lament is more than sorrow or talking about sadness. It is more than walking through the stages of grief. Lament is a prayer in pain that leads to trust” (27).

It is a time to trust God to do something beyond ourselves, our abilities, and our understanding. I once thought of lament as just a form of prayer to whine and complain. However, the more I have practiced it, the more my understanding has grown into seeing it as a source of surrender and hope.

I have discovered that lament helps keep my eyes off myself and puts them back to where they need to be, which is on God. Todd Billings, in Rejoicing In Lament, explains: “It is precisely out of trust that God is sovereign that the psalmist repeatedly brings laments and petitions to the Lord...If the psalmists had already decided the verdict—that God is indeed unfaithful—they would not continue to offer their complaint” (58-59).

You have heard it said “to cry is human,” but did you know “to lament is Christian”? (Vroegop 27). By turning back to God, you are saying you need help and you are believing God is the only one who can help you.

As believers, we offer our complaints with a heart and attitude towards God, believing He ultimately will act, not according to our wants but according to His perfect will. I often think life is unfair, but I am slowly discovering that it is to my advantage to not get everything I want. I am learning to be more focused, disciplined, and faithful to what God is trying to do during these times of difficulties.

Oh, I still lament and express to God my wants, and I question why some things are happening. Despite my lack of understanding, God, through His loving presence and grace, continues to say, “It will be okay.” No matter how much we try to force our will on Him, He listens and hurts with us, knowing we will be stronger because of the trials.

During Lent, we remember that Jesus gave up everything and was willing to lay down His life so we might know how much God loves us. Lament during this Lenten season and recognize God knows more than we do.

Acknowledge, “No one seeks out the pain that leads to lament, but when life falls apart, this minor-key song is life-giving” (Vroegop 28). My prayer during this season of pain, frustrations, and difficulties is that we all journey to the cross, leading to a hope found only in Jesus.

