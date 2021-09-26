I recently shared with my congregation that this time of the year is my favorite. Moving into the season of fall, I, as dad to a middle schooler and husband to a teacher, enjoy our lives settling into a comfortable and welcomed routine. As a scholastic sports fan, I watch everything from “Friday night lights” to practices and games across the street from my office, which bring an exciting buzz of activity. As a church, we begin to recover from the summer slump as youth ministries, musical groups, and community life renew their gathering.

More than all of that, though, is the amazing beauty of creation that surrounds us in this part of the world – particularly in this season. Of all the places in the world that I love, there are very few places that center me and make me feel alive and in connection with God more than World’s End State Park. I grew up camping “down the road” in Forksville, and my son and I have spent many summer mornings skipping stones and making splashes and laughter in the Loyalsock Creek.

But as we move deeper into autumn, on my day off, when my family is all back at school, I will take that trip along Route 87 on my own. I may take my Bible and a journal, one of the books I am reading, and maybe a Diet Coke, and “plant” myself along the “Sock.” I will sit there as the leaves – now every fall hue you can imagine – rustle in the wind. As I watch, inevitably my eyes will settle on a single leaf, perhaps the last one on a small branch. And then, it will happen. That leaf, a muted brown or a vibrant rusty red, a deep yellow or the orange of a not-yet carved pumpkin, will fall from the branch. The breeze will carry it, dipping and darting, until it finds its way to the water.

Some think about the coming season, and they feel sad. Leaves are dying. Winter is coming. Cold, snow, and ice are on the way. I do not feel that way. I think of the gift of changing seasons. I become grateful for the rhythm of life that mirrors creation: silent, waiting winter; sprouting, hope-filled spring; vibrant and lush summer. When I think about autumn, I think about letting go. It is a surrender in a way that does not lead to death, but to freedom and life, planting seeds and looking forward.

During every autumn, but perhaps especially this year, when everything seems to be out of control (or at least my control), I am “leaning into” a verse from the Hebrew scriptures found in the book of Psalms. It is no wonder the worship book of the Israelites contains these words that paint such a powerful picture of letting go. Psalm 46:10 reads, “Be still, and know that I am God.” (NIV). The Hebrew, which we translate in English as “be still,” can better be translated as “cause yourself to let go.” I am reminded in this season, when summer is past, winter is coming, and spring is just around the corner – to let go and know that God is God. When I can do that, my soul can become still, as I entrust myself to wherever the wind of the Spirit might lead.

---

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.



