After one reads the daily newspaper or watches the evening news, there often arises a temptation to lose hope. We are flooded with bad news.

Natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods seem neverending. Along with natural disasters, we have countless problems created by the sinfulness in the world. We see reports of political unrest, public disorder, war, famine, just to name a few from a list that seems endless and, at times, overwhelming.

To add to the list are our own personal issues. As you read this, you may be one who is suffering from a physical pain or ailment, a medical problem that appears to have no end. Or, you may be one struggling with emotional challenges that seemingly make you less than a whole person. Your problems may be causing you to be “stooped over” physically, emotionally, or spiritually, and because of that, you find yourself with little hope.

Yet, as people of God, we cannot yield to the temptation of hopelessness. Prophets such as Jeremiah remind us of a need for hope: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the LORD, ‘plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope’” (Jeremiah 29:11 ESV). The New Testament writers tell us again and again of the hope that comes through Jesus Christ.

I remember a point about hope made by a noted politician as she addressed a large number of Army chaplains gathered for a meeting. At the time she addressed us, as with all times I suspect in history, there were problems as there are now. She pointed out the familiar words that Paul wrote to the Corinthians: “Now these three remain: faith, hope, and love—but the greatest of these is love” (1 Corinthians 13:13 CSB). Nestled right between faith and love is hope, where it always has been and always will be.

For each of us, God wants us to have hope in our faith walk. God wants us to have a hope that is contagious. While being realistic in our expectations, may our faith make us into a person filled with faith and hope God is our ultimate source of hope, but is left behind by many who seek it from other sources. Science, medicine, all have a role to play in our lives, but it is our faith that ultimately gives us hope. We can have hope even when it seems hopeless.

If you are “bent over” by problems, I trust that your faith walk can give you hope. Whether you are released from the burden or standing in spite of it, you can help send a message of hope into a world that desperately needs it.

My mind goes back to a movie that in many ways became a classic: “Rocky.”

When I first saw it in the theater, it created a desire in me to do more; in many ways, it gave me….hope. Perhaps the greatest scene was near the end of the movie. Rocky is bruised and battered and on the mat. The referee is counting. Apollo Creed, his opponent, is dancing with victory arms raised up. As Rocky struggles to stand, his manager is yelling to stay down, his assistant is yelling to stay down, and his girlfriend turns away. To the amazement of all, he stands. In the theater, you almost wanted to jump to your feet and cheer.

May our God, may our Lord, inspire us to stand tall in hopeless situations and, in so doing, cast hope to all around.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com