Every year, the hustle and bustle of the season seems to start earlier and earlier.

The changing of the leaves, the first frost, and eventually the white flurries indicate the holiday season is near. It is a time for family and friends to gather and share in thanksgiving of all God has provided for us this year. That could mean changes, good health, remembrance of loved ones passed, and times shared in unity and prayer.

As we gather at the Thanksgiving table, may we pause and thank God for all He has given to us.

This thought can seem so simple and so picturesque, especially with what can feel like the world around us spinning faster than we can keep up. With divide, hate, harm, and destruction, we may have lost sight of the one thing that remains.

For us all, believers of Christ, non-believers, and those who question, Jesus stands ever so patiently knocking at the door of each one of our hearts.

There is a beautiful image of Jesus standing and knocking at a door. The door sometimes is covered in vines: our hurts, sorrows, and sins. Also, there is no door knob, symbolizing our free will to choose Him. He never knocks down the door to our heart; He is just patiently and humbly knocking at the door.

When we allow ourselves to open that door, we are engulfed in a beautiful mercy and a surprising love. There we find true happiness, not in the things of this world. Only with our willingness to allow Jesus into our hearts can He remove the brokenness, hurt, and damage that comes from humanity. His forgiveness allows us to see a future in Heaven.

These are blessings for which we should be truly grateful and thankful at this time of year.

Each of us is on a different journey. You may be sad, you may be suffering, you may be engrossed in the things of this world, causing you stress, anxiety, depression, and heartbreak. Give it over to God. Place it in the manger alongside the infant Christ.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving and begin the Advent season of preparation, take this next month before Christmas to prepare yourself and your heart for Christ. Perhaps you have never celebrated Advent.

The world tells us that the hustle and bustle will make us happy. However, we are reminded so well by Saint Pope John Paul II that, “It is Jesus that you seek when you dream of happiness; He is waiting for you when nothing else you find satisfies you; He is the beauty to which you are so attracted; it is He who provoked you with that thirst for fullness that will not let you settle for compromise; it is He who urges you to shed the masks of a false life; it is He who reads in your heart your most genuine choices, the choices that others try to stifle."

"It is Jesus who stirs in you the desire to do something great with your lives, the will to follow an ideal, the refusal to allow yourselves to be ground down by mediocrity, the courage to commit yourselves humbly and patiently to improving yourselves and society, making the world more human and more fraternal," according to World Youth Day Message.

He waits for you this season. It is my prayer that you welcome Him in.



