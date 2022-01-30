There are some classic philosophical questions that have puzzled people for years: to be or not to be, what is happiness, and is the glass half full or half empty.

The reason these questions are so enduring and powerful is that they do not have set answers. It is all about the process — how we think about the world.

So let us check out that glass; mine has water in it. Is it half full or half empty?

Actually, there are several correct answers. The first is just “yes.” You can logically answer either “half full” or “half empty.”

It is also true that the glass is both half empty and half full of liquid at the same time. The glass is also always full of something; half the volume is filled with liquid and half with air.

Some have even taken the direction that the glass itself is too large for its purpose.

The answer typically reveals more about the person who answers the question than it speaks to the reality of this (ironically) hypothetical situation.

Look at the optimist route: to count your blessings, to appreciate what you do have, to look towards the future, and to be open to new possibilities. Hence, it is best to interpret the glass as being half full.

In an outlook that is more pessimistic, you see the glass as half empty. It is not wrong, but such an interpretation may indicate a negative conclusion. That is the "moral" of the glass analogy.

The best answer might have already been given: the glass is always full. Air exists. It is a substance, a mixture of gases specifically. Even if there is nothing else in the glass, it is always full of air.

If the glass starts out empty and liquid is added until it is half full, it is still half full. If the glass starts out full and liquid is removed until it is half empty, it is still half empty.

It is a reality check of sorts, depending on if your outlook is subjective or objective.

Subjectivity includes your feelings and your beliefs, your mood, your upbringing and background, and your livelihood. These can all enter into your answer. Objectivity is a statement of fact, a neutral observation.

While debating less important questions like this may seem trite, the process of examination, the skills of reasoning, the searching out of facts and the opinions of others is a valuable procedure that is encouraged in scripture. We are to debate, to question, to search, and to discuss. We are to rely on God for answers to the major issues of life and sometimes for the minor issues as well. I am unsure if God really is concerned about the glass, but I do believe God is comfortable with our debate process.

Did we answer the question – not really. An optimist might just drink the water, and that is where I come in. I am thirsty, so I will drink it. Cheers!

