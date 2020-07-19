In unsettling times like these, where does one turn? What can one do to help?

My favorite scripture gives me guidance. Jesus said, “I give you a new commandment: - love one another. As I have loved you, so you also should love one another” (John 13:34 NAB).

Instead of the Golden Rule found in the Synoptic Gospels wherein love of ourselves is to be our guide, in John’s Gospel we find the standard for love of others to be God’s love for us.

I do not have a medical background, so I cannot offer any help there. However, I know that Jesus had a preference for the poor.

As I write this article, Lycoming County’s unemployment rate is at 12.7%. Locally schools, food pantries, and others are valiantly striving to provide food for those in need including children, adults, and seniors. What more is to be done?