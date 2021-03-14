Proverbs 30:24-28 states, “There be four things which are little upon the earth, but they are exceeding wise: The ants are a people not strong, yet they prepare their meat in the summer; The conies are but a feeble folk, yet make they their houses in the rocks; The locusts have no king, yet go they forth all of them by bands; The spider taketh hold with her hands, and is in kings’ palaces” (KJV).

Africa has great animals that are considered mighty. The big five are elephant, rhinoceros, lion, leopard, and buffalo. God could use these creatures to get His point across.

The elephant has massive strength, weight, and mighty tusks. The buffalo has mighty horns. The rhinoceros has a thick hide and one large mast horn. The leopard is swift and can take captured prey twice its weight up into the trees. The lion, king of the jungle, is so powerful that it fears no other animal.

However, God said learn wisdom from four little things as you endure the vicissitudes of life.

First, the wisdom of the ant teaches us to prepare ourselves. The ant gathers its store of winter food in the summer. It stocks its food for the leaner times. It can drag things ten times bigger than it is. I could have used such preparation as a young man starting my journey. I still procrastinate, but I now get the job done. Preparing allows me to make my life easier.

Conies are rodents and a cousin to the rabbit. Every living creature has a weakness. Nothing is perfect on this earth. But the conie positions itself in rocks, which allows it to survive in its habitat. God empowers the conie because it has positioned itself in strength.

Locusts are small but are known to bring down empires. They also will destroy all vegetation in their path. They band together. We, as Christians, need to “run” with people for the Lord. The enemy looks in the wrong place when trying to stop the locust. The locust is a straight wing insect. Although the locust has wings, it can not fly, but it travels for miles. The locust can jump 200 times its height. The wind blows, and it jumps. Most true believers do not understand that the Spirit of God dwells within us. This is the Holy Spirit. The locust teaches the wisdom of propelling. Understand that you can not navigate this wind. God will propel your life.

Our next word of wisdom is produce, and the spider is all about that. God says to study the characteristics of the spider. Note that the enemy does not want you to harvest what God put inside of you before you were born. Demons tremble, and hell gets nervous when you are productive. The spider produces many kinds of silk for different purposes. Remember in Genesis 1:28, God “blessed them, and God said unto them, be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth.” You will never see the spider at a home building store, getting materials to build its web. Do you wonder why the spider does not get stuck in its web? The spider sees poorly, but its legs are sensitive to motion. It also produces an oil that prevents it from getting stuck. The oil anoints it like our God anoints us. We walk by faith and not by sight.

The ant tells us to prepare, the conie tells us to position, the locust tells us to propel, and the spider tells us to produce. These are four great wisdoms for our lives. Amen.