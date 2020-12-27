As I read the Christmas story from the first chapters of the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, I am amazed by the fortitude of Mary and Joseph. Nothing was going as they had long dreamed or ever expected!

Youngsters then and now dream of their future. When very young, children use dolls, blocks, and other toys to act out these stories over and over until perfected.

Mary’s dream story probably did not include having to search for a place to stay the night of her child’s birth and constantly hearing there was no room.

Rather, she would have dreamed of enjoying the comforts of her own home or the hospitality of family. Her dreams would have included a midwife to help deliver her baby, rather than being alone with her husband.