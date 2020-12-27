Spiritual Editorial: God’s Love shines in our darkness
- The Rev. Gwen Bernstine, Executive Director, United Churches of Lycoming County
As I read the Christmas story from the first chapters of the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, I am amazed by the fortitude of Mary and Joseph. Nothing was going as they had long dreamed or ever expected!
Youngsters then and now dream of their future. When very young, children use dolls, blocks, and other toys to act out these stories over and over until perfected.
Mary’s dream story probably did not include having to search for a place to stay the night of her child’s birth and constantly hearing there was no room.
Rather, she would have dreamed of enjoying the comforts of her own home or the hospitality of family. Her dreams would have included a midwife to help deliver her baby, rather than being alone with her husband.
Joseph’s dreams had probably not envisioned having an angel tell him that the incredible story Mary told was true. He probably dreamed of a comfortable, uneventful courtship and wedding. He would not have envisioned complete strangers visiting them the very night of the baby’s birth, even though they heard amazing stories confirming the truth of the angel’s words.
Rather, he probably dreamed of days alone with his new family, cherishing this new baby in peace.
We hold a dream in our hearts of a perfect Christmas, just like the one we think of when Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem, where Jesus was born, and shepherds and angels found them and worshiped the babe.
My dreams often included carefree days enjoying time with family and friends. I have dreams of being safe,warm, and well; enjoying good food and sharing memories or making new ones. I have Christmas memories of visiting extended family during these days and caroling to neighbors or at nursing homes. The holidays are also one of the few times that our whole family could go to church together.
None of our dreams included a year like this: dealing with a pandemic that keeps us from traveling or gathering with extended family and friends. It was not in our plan to stay out of gatherings, except when we are in long lines at testing sites, grocery stores, or food banks where, of course, we are masked and socially distanced.
Virtual gatherings are not what our dreams are made of either. And now to add to our concerns, hospitals are packed to overflowing, medical personnel are exhausted, and a record breaking winter storm has made walking and parking nearly impossible.
Adding to our losses, we think of the people who have died, and we haven’t been able to mourn their passing or celebrate their life in the ways we are accustomed. Our lives are different, whether it is at school, on the job, trying to celebrate, or just relax. And disasters keep piling up around the country.
These are dark days, you say. And you would be correct. Yet that is exactly why I have looked forward to this wonderful Christmas season.
In the midst of our fear and grief, we remember God is with us. All too often we think of God as distant, big and scary. But God became one of us, born in a stable in Bethlehem over two thousand years ago. God came as a trusting infant and grew to experience our joys, pains, stresses, tears, anxieties, fears, grief and loneliness. Now we can trust God to provide us comfort, hope, and peace.
This was probably not your dream Christmas, but thinking back, no Christmas is perfect, not even the first one. So remember, Christ’s light shines in our darkness!
