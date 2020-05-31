Williamsport -- Despite everything that is going on around the world, God’s floral garden still blooms with sweet fragrances that fill the air.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. We have had rain showers, snow showers, baby showers, bridal showers, and even showers of blessings. Through it all, God’s floral garden continues to bloom.

The beauty of God’s floral garden is that it flourishes with wonderful flowers that connect our very souls.

The Song of Solomon, chapter 2:1-2, speaks of the Son of God, Jesus Christ, as being the rose of Sharon, and the lily of the valley. Jesus is our rose and lily in God’s floral garden.

The rose symbolizes agape love, which is the highest form of love. It is the true love of God for all mankind.

John 3:16 explains, For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life (NIV).

The lily symbolizes trust, that portion of trust that is found in the words recorded in Proverbs 3:5 which states, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” Hebrews 13:5b continues to assure us “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.”

When we are in the valleys of God’s floral garden, we can look at the lily and realize that there is a better tomorrow in Christ Jesus. Many times, we gaze at the rose or the lily, and find that it does something within our hearts that quickens our spirits to the reality of God.

God’s creation of His floral garden reveals the beauty to the whole world, regardless of what is going on around us.

There may be many thorns of life that surround us, but if we keep our eyes on the lily, we will maintain hope. While we are yet living in this world, remember God did not separate us from the thorns surrounding us today. He saves us in the middle of the thorns.

So, as we walk through the tulips (perfect love) while smelling the roses (agape love) let us find the honey suckle (peace) in God’s floral garden.

It may take the corn flower (patience) to bring us to the iris (grace) while we walk through the daffodil (new journey) of life.

In God’s floral garden, there’s the phlox (encouragement and harmony), which we can smell all day; we can use a bunch of them. I admonish you today, with everything that is going on around the world, to take the time to visit God’s floral garden. I believe it will help you to endure the circumstances of life.

