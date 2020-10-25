Recently, while traveling in the northern rural area of our state, I happened upon a bear.

It appeared to me that he/she may have slipped down an embankment, landing alongside the road. The bear was obviously in a stressed, fearful state, clamoring and clawing his way with a strong desire to return to where she had descended from—the top of the mountain, hoping to return to more secure footing. I continued with my travels having a deep concern for the fate of that precious member of the animal kingdom.

The bear I came across that day some weeks ago personifies the fear, stress, and anxiety we often feel. One day we might feel on top of the world, only to slide down a slippery slope of adversity and despair brought on by any number of life’s situations. In a split second, you and I can experience an environment of security and well-being, only to find ourselves, in the next second, clawing our way with the hope of returning to a higher place of peace and tranquility.