During this challenging year, I have found it encouraging and helpful to write out my prayers.

For me, this is practicing the verse, "Casting all your care upon Him, for He careth for you" (1 Peter 5:7 KJV). By writing out these concerns, I am transferring those troubling issues to the Lord.

Worry is like sitting in a rocking chair; there is a lot of activity, but you are not actually going anywhere. The Lord wants His people to walk in faith, not fear.

Listening to Scripture, praying, and journaling bring comfort to struggling Christians. The internet has many tools for free listening. Try the New International Version (NIV) dramatized Bible. Start in Matthew and work through the whole New Testament. Hearing and then praying God's Word is a constant recipe for soul growth. The following three prayers were written during this pandemic time.

“I sought the Lord, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears” (Psalm 34:4 KJV). Dear Lord, we are praising You today for wanting to be in relationship with us.

We know that because of Christ we are able to call you Father.

Unlike any earthly Father, You are all knowing, ever present, and all powerful. You consistently show Your love, both through the fellowship we have with You and through Your blessings. Lord, forgive us for taking You and Your blessings for granted.

With all that is happening now, we are seeking you more fervently. Thank You for hearing and thank you for delivering. May we trust You with complete confidence. You alone have the big picture, and You know exactly what You are doing. May we be Your obedient children by knowing you are delivering us from our fears. Lord, increase our trust in You. Only because of Jesus we pray, Amen.

"God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble" (Psalm 46:1).

Our Heavenly Father, we come to You this Saturday morning with grateful hearts. Although trouble, uncertainty, and fear swirl around us, that does not dominate our thoughts because You are our present, ongoing help! You shelter us; You strengthen us. You are always with us. You are holding each of us in the palm of Your hand. Lord, how we praise you for the precious promises of Your Word! May we live in the comfort of Psalm 46:1 today.

"Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on Thee: because he trusteth in thee." (Isaiah 26:3).

Our Heavenly Father, thank You for the Bible that continually comforts, instructs, and guides us. Thank You that, as we read it, Your Holy Spirit gently reminds us of Your precious promises. Father, today You desire to keep us in complete peace as our minds are set on You. We confess that we have allowed our thoughts to become distracted with fear, information overload, and worry.

For this twenty-four hours, may we keep our focus on You and our trust on You alone. In the mighty Name of Christ we pray, Amen.