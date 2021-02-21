Time, as we once knew it, has changed drastically for many of us. We can no longer do the things we used to do in the same manner. These adapted changes that impacted our entire world brought us to a period in our lives known as “Essential Times,” which require the action of Essential Measures.

Because Essential Times are times that are absolutely necessary and extremely important, we must recognize and take action utilizing Essential Measures. These are measures that we all must adhere to for the sake of humanity. Many people are what we refer to as being “set in their ways,” to the point that they cannot see the importance of change. The Bible teaches us that God spoke to the prophet Isaiah to warn the people that our ways are not the ways of God (Isaiah 55:8). These same words apply to us today. The way we treat one another individually or as a group on the basis of ethnicity, religion, origin, etc., should be in the manner which God requires of us through His written words.

Essential Times should draw us to take Essential Measures positively. We should no longer look the other way when we should be doing whatever our hands find to do. Humanity seems to be dying and needs to be resurrected for the survival of humankind as God intended. Let us not take the position of Cain who became angry and jealous of his brother Abel to the point of killing him. After which, God asked for his brother Able, and Cain responded, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” His attitude was that he had nothing to do with his brother, despite the action he had just done to him. The Essential Times we live in must be reevaluated to becoming our brothers and sisters’ keepers. Essential Measures must be taken to the point that we recognize the love and concerns necessary for the betterment of our society. Let us collectively crush hate and celebrate one another. No longer should we just be a spectator; we need to be Essential Participants.

During these Essential Times, we also must all become Essential Workers. The responsibility of an Essential Worker does not have to be assigned to those in the medical, law enforcement, food industries, etc., it is our Christian duty to be Essential Workers. The Great Commandment instilled in us the essential works of caring for our neighbors through demonstrating love for one another. The Great Commission instructs us, as we are journeying through these Essential Times, to help others to be equipped with the right attitudes to uplift and rebuild, regardless of our initial background or demographics.

In Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, he said, “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” These words echoed over fifty years ago, but they are as essential now as they were back then. Such words resonate with many of us to this day because they are essential. Let us all acknowledge these Essential Times of our days that require Essential Measures, so we can understand the importance of becoming Essential Workers for all humanity.

