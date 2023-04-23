Easter is over. The new dress is put away. The candy wrappers are tossed, and the lilies’ fragrance is long gone.

It was awesome to watch the glow of orange get bigger during the sunrise service. We sang “He’s Alive” with great joy and “Up From the Grave” with great gusto! And what fun as we watched the little ones search for eggs in the dewy grass and as we sampled green bean casserole and chocolate pie around a festive table!

But now Easter is over, and it is easy to forget. Forget God? How could we? Scripture tells us it is more than possible and even describes these situations.

We forget Him when we get satisfied. Hosea 13:6 says, “When I fed them, they were satisfied,... then they forgot me” (NIV).

We forget Him when we trust in other things, such as material wealth and other providers. Jeremiah 13:25 says, “You have forgotten me and trusted in false gods.”

We forget Him when we go after other loves. Hosea 2:13 says, “‘She decked herself with rings and jewelry, and went after her lovers, but me she forgot,’ declares the Lord.” These could include unhealthy relationships, impure lifestyles, and immorality.

We forget Him when we panic. How are we going to pay the bills or find a husband? Will we ever get out of this mess? Jesus told the disciples He didn’t want to send a group of hungry people away with nothing to eat. He challenged them to feed the people, but the disciples panicked and completely forgot He had fed another multitude with five loaves and two fishes earlier. (Matthew 14:13-21 and Matthew 15:29-39). We forget...

We forget God when we return to things and places we know He wouldn’t want us to go and seem to find answers there. Jeremiah states, “My people have forgotten me; they burn incense to worthless idols, which made them stumble in their ways” (18:15). In today’s vernacular, these might be palm readers, horoscopes, or Ouija boards.

We forget what He has done for us. His past faithfulness gets swallowed up in present fretfulness. Psalm 106:21-22 states, “They forgot the God who saved them, who had done great things in Egypt, miracles in the land of Ham and awesome deeds by the Red Sea.”

This year, let’s let the beauty, joy, and exhilaration of Easter continue. Let’s keep a journal of answered prayers and every day let its fragrance fill our prayer times like the lilies of Easter. Let’s devour the Word of God daily like the luscious dark chocolate we found nestled in our Easter grass. And let’s gather with just as much awe and enthusiasm every Sunday. Let us always remember.

