Submitted on February 23, 2022.

"Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return." These words will be shared by pastors around the globe this coming Wednesday as Christian brothers and sisters from many denominations begin the Lenten Season by receiving the imposition of ashes upon their foreheads. This will be done in a variety of ways, whether in a formal liturgical setting or on the street with “ashes to go.”

On this Ash Wednesday, these words will reflect passages of Scripture such as Genesis 3:19 in which God tells Adam, “By the sweat of your brow you will eat your food until you return to the ground, since from it you were taken; for dust you are and to dust you will return” (NIV). This is a humbling thought indeed.

As we enter this Season of Lent, many Christian believers take this period of forty days from Ash Wednesday through Holy Saturday, not counting Sundays, to remember the forty days that Jesus spent in the wilderness preparing for His earthly ministry as He was tempted by Satan (Matthew 4:1-11).

It has historically been a time in which those in the Church would fast and devote themselves to prayer in an act of penitence in preparation for the Celebration of the Resurrection at Easter. It is a season of remembrance of our sinful nature and mortality, along with God’s merciful gift of His Son Jesus for our redemption. More recently, Christians have taken the opportunity during Lent to either give up something or intentionally give of themselves in an act of service for God.

Each Ash Wednesday, as I stand before those who come forward to receive ashes upon their heads and as I recite those familiar words, I cannot help but think of similar words that I have shared at many gravesides: “Ashes to ashes and dust to dust.” This is yet another reminder of our mortality, that another day is never promised and each day is a gift from our Maker. We should never take our days for granted.

So how are you entering this Holy Season of Lent? Even if this is not your faith tradition, how might you humble yourself by doing something intentional to draw closer to God? Maybe it will be by giving up your morning coffee that you get on your way into the office and instead donating the money you would have spent to a local mission.

Maybe it is by giving of your time to volunteer with a local non-profit or by collecting items to support a food pantry or women’s shelter. We have been journeying through some difficult days, and it has been tempting to spend our time grumbling and complaining. Instead, how might we respond in a different manner by being thankful for each new day? No matter how you choose to recognize this special time of year, do not forget that “you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” Make each day count!

