According to Lexico.com guilty means “culpable of or responsible for a specified wrongdoing... conscious of or affected by a feeling of guilt.”

When I was a child, I found myself feeling guilty about a lot of things but not really understanding. Some things were not my fault, but I thought they were my fault. As an adult, I see that God gave us a gift of mercy, and yet we don't know how to use it.

Jesus Christ had a mission that made us worthy, and that is why he came. We should grow in grace as God commanded. Do we love Jesus because we need to feel forgiven or because we need to forgive others? Then who do we love? We are trying not to go to that place called the lake of fire! God gave us Jesus to help us understand that we are worthy of forgiveness and able to forgive others.

Have you ever thought about taking a mission trip? Well, Jesus did in the foundation of the world. Jesus came to show us that we are worthy to follow his mission. You don't have to keep feeling guilty over things that can't be done over. Just know it is okay not to feel guilty anymore!

Well, are you still walking around with that guilty face and guilty feeling inside? I want you to see and hear this: God commanded that we grow in grace. Read 2 Peter 1:5-8 (NKJV). So stop the guilty stuff right now! I don't know who you are, but I am sending this idea to you: read your Bible!

Why is it hard for us to see who loves us so much? Jesus gave us his life. I know you have heard of the love of Jesus. He didn't come for nothing. Read Matthew 25:31-41, and see that, if you are guilty, he has something for you. Jesus really wants you to stop feeling guilty. That is why he came to you. He paid for you. So, love Jesus!

I pray that it gets easier each day to forgive people. We should forgive others. Ephesians 1: 7 tells us we are forgiven through his blood. So forgive too, and walk in the richness of grace. Let us shake that guiltiness off now!

I want to ask you, who do you love? If we walk in love, then we won't feel guilty. Love will take over guiltiness. Love is such a special gift that God brought us through Jesus Christ. Read 1 Corinthians 13, and see how you should love. God’s love will help us in our lives and take that old feeling of guilt away!

Walking around with the dead feeling of guilt is like we are trying to go to the lake of fire in Revelation 20. We need to read that chapter. It shows us that we don't want to be there. Stop saying you are guilty.

We see so much evil around us. The truth is Jesus did not have to die. We could have stayed in the Garden of Eden. But, we were guilty, and because of that, Jesus paid the price. So, we don’t have to pay the price.

We have been given the gift of Christ Jesus! He prepares a place, the glory of the mercy seat. In Hebrews 9:5-12, we learn we can reach the Heavenly Sanctuary because we can obtain eternal redemption.

We are no longer guilty. Jesus has made us free. Read John 3:16.