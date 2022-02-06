Do you ever feel overwhelmed? Perhaps that is a silly question to ask after the past few years that we have been through as individuals and as a nation. You might be reading these words and thinking, “Who does not feel overwhelmed?”

Sometimes, people may think that, as a pastor, I am immune from feeling overwhelmed. Some put pastors on pedestals and think that we are people who can coast above the struggles and “stuff” of life, but the truth is that we are not. Just like everyone else, I am a human being and so, just like everyone else, the brokenness of this world can press upon me and overwhelm me.

When this happens, I have learned what to do. First, I need to find time to be alone with God. For me, the best way to do this is to go for a run. When I am running, I can focus on being with God and listening to His voice. More and more lately, I tend to retreat to the trails because I love being apart from even cars and houses. Usually, after a good run, I have laid aside the worries and cares through a time of prayer and can go back to being myself.

However, a few weeks ago, after a run, I was still struggling to hear God’s voice and lay the cares of the world down. As I sat in my car trying to get warm, I prayed that God would speak to me. Turning on music, I was drawn to a song based on Psalm 23 that I first heard a few years ago: “I Shall Not Want” written by Audrey Assad and Bryan Brown. As I sat in the car, listening to the lyrics, I felt God speaking to me, delivering me from the burden I was feeling and reminding me that He was with me, giving me strength and providing for all my needs.

Perhaps you are in a season right now when life feels overwhelming. If you are not now, you probably will be in the future. I encourage you to read these words and perhaps look up the song. It is a great prayer and a reminder that even when life gets overwhelming, we have a God who can meet and provide for our needs.

"I Shall Not Want," written by Audrey Assad and Bryan Brown.

From the love of my own comfort

From the fear of having nothing

From a life of worldly passions

Deliver me, O God.

From the need to be understood

From the need to be accepted

From the fear of being lonely

Deliver me, O God.

And I shall not want; I shall not want

When I taste Your goodness, I shall not want.

From the fear of serving others

From the fear of death or trial

From the fear of humility

Deliver me, O God.

No, I shall not want; I shall not want

When I taste Your goodness, I shall not want.



