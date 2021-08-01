“Everyone did what was right in their own eyes” (Judges 21:25 NKJV).

Those haunting words close the book of Judges, but they seem just as relevant to the time we are living right now. In the book of Judges, they explain how far the people have fallen since they entered the Promised Land and pledged to serve the Lord and do what was right. They are also a reminder to those who read the book that, without guidance, people will naturally fall into a pattern of self-indulgence and sin.

Today, those words feel like words to live by, at least for many people. We have become people who seek freedom to do what we want when we want. Gone are the days when we lived by any standards. Instead, people want to live how they please and expect everyone to accept them without ever questioning their actions. We want to live for ourselves, and we don’t see anything wrong with that at all because, of course, this is the land of the free. Shouldn’t we be able to live how we please?

While freedom is crucial to our lives, we often misunderstand what freedom truly is. Freedom isn’t living like the people in the book of Judges with no restraint and no rules. Instead, freedom is the ability to make choices, with a clear understanding that our choices impact ourselves and others. The difference between “doing what is right in your own eyes” and the freedom that is crucial to our existence is that clear vision that can lead and guide us to do what is right.

When I was a kid, I had terrible eyesight. Without my glasses, I could barely make out shapes, and I certainly couldn’t navigate very far without getting myself into much trouble. Thankfully, when I got older, I had laser surgery to correct my vision. It made all the difference in the world.

Though we may not realize it, all of us have terrible vision because of our sin. We can’t see clearly, and if left to our own devices, we couldn’t get very far without getting into trouble and making a mess of things. If we rely on our own vision, we will soon be on a path “that seems right,” but leads to death (Proverbs 14:12). It does us no good to simply do what is right in our own eyes; we need to have our vision corrected, so we can see clearly and make wise choices.

Thankfully, through His Word and through His Spirit, God can correct our vision. His Word provides a lamp to lead us, and the Holy Spirit can guide us into the truth (Ps. 119:105). When we rely on these, we come to understand how to live and what to do. Rather than living for ourselves, we use our freedom to love and serve God and one another.

As I think about having my own vision refined, I also think of a hymn of the church, which I often use as a prayer. Rather than do what is right in our own eyes, let’s pray the words of that hymn: “Be Thou my vision, O Lord of my heart.”