Submitted March 22, 2023

Resurrection is central to our faith as Christians. Specifically, the resurrection of Jesus, celebrated on Easter, is at the heart of what we believe and who we are.

And while the historicity of resurrection is still debated in some circles, I am as convinced as ever that Jesus – who really lived, also really died. And he also really rose from the grave. And because he did, we can, too. Because of resurrection, our failures are not final.

One of the post-resurrection stories that I love the most is recorded in the Gospel of John, chapter 21.

Though they had heard and seen the news that Jesus was alive, the disciples didn’t know what to do next. All of them had deserted Jesus. Possibly out of fear, possibly out of shame, and possibly because they didn’t know what else to do, the disciples went back to their life before Jesus. They went fishing. After Jesus made himself known to them at a morning meal of fresh fish by the sea, Jesus turned to Peter.

It was true that each of them, in one way or another, had betrayed the one who they had promised to follow to death. But no one must have felt more “destroyed” by his own desertion than Peter. Once, Jesus had looked to Peter and said, on his profession of faith, “I will build my church” (Matthew 16:18 NIV). And the last thing Peter did to Jesus was to deny that he even knew him – not once, not twice, but three times (Matthew 26:69-75).

And now Jesus stood before Peter. Jesus didn’t condemn Peter. He didn’t chastise him. He didn’t even ask him for an explanation. He simply asked if Peter loved him. And when Peter assured Jesus that he did indeed love him, Jesus called him anew. “Feed my lambs...take care of my sheep...feed my sheep...follow me” (John 21:15-19).

Peter must have thought that his denials of Jesus were the end: of his joining in the mission, of his place in the family of faith, of his relationship with Jesus. But the resurrection proves that our failures aren’t final. The resurrection isn’t simply a historical event that happened twenty centuries ago. The resurrection is what happens when Jesus’ life brings new life to us today.

Frederick Buechner, a theologian who died just last year, wrote a novel in 1965 about a young, widowed pastor who was dealing with a crisis of faith. In it, he wrote, “The resurrection means the worst thing is never the last thing. It's the next to the last thing. The last thing is the best… It's the power from on high that comes down into the world, that wells up from the rock-bottom worst of the world like a hidden spring. Can you believe it? The last, best thing is the laughing deep in the hearts of the saints, sometimes our hearts even. Yes. You are terribly loved and forgiven. Yes. You are healed. All is well.”

For me, that means we can stop “beating ourselves up” for things that God has already forgiven in us. It means that God has freed us from our sin and from our past, from our tendency to live only for ourselves. And we have been freed for something as well. We are freed to live toward God and for others, in ways that invite the world to experience resurrection as well.

Finally, it means that we, like Peter, are invited to continue the mission of fulfilling God’s kingdom promises: to live in ways that make the kingdom known, to live in ways that embody welcome, that embody grace, and that embody love, to live in ways that relieve suffering and work for justice, and to live in ways that hold out hope.

