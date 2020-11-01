A few weeks ago, as I was in prayer, the Holy Spirit took me into a vision where I saw various coins being placed in a pocket that had holes in it.

As the change was falling onto the ground, I looked up and saw a flock of blackbirds that appeared to be crows or ravens.

They were all searching for the place where they were going to migrate, and the Holy Spirit reminded me that these birds represented the familiar spirits that we are accustomed to, which were coming and pecking at our goods.

There are specific targeted places where these “distractions” will come to derail us from our God-given assignments and responsibilities. They also represent those old people, places, and things that have been sent to keep us in a place of bondage.

Haggai 1:5-7 states: “Now therefore, thus says the Lord of hosts: ‘Consider your ways! You have sown much, and bring in little; You eat, but do not have enough; You drink, but you are not filled with drink; You clothe yourselves, but no one is warm; And he who earns wages, Earns wages to put into a bag with holes.’ Thus says the Lord of hosts: ‘Consider your ways!’” (NKJV).

It is easy, now, to point a finger at all those things and situations that can alter our thinking and, in turn, affect our actions and keep us from making healthy choices.

Those “birds” can come in the form of insecurity, doubt, excessive worrying, wondering, and reasoning which can also lead to fear and depression, among many other things which ultimately lead to spiritual death and, at times, even natural death. This is not a time to waver from our God-given values that we can only receive by being rooted, grounded, and established in His love and in His word.

II Corinthians 4:7 states that “we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellence of the power may be of God and not in us.”

The good news is that we do not have to strive to achieve this. We can choose to surrender ourselves to Jesus, yoking ourselves to His Lordship daily. We need to know that we serve a Savior who has already conquered all sickness, death, and the grave by His own ultimate sacrifice of His blood that was shed at Calvary.

There is nothing we can ever do to change that as it was already established that very day. We do have the option to invite Him into all of the holes that have come from those imposters of the soul that have tried to rob, kill, and destroy our individual inheritance as a Son or Daughter of God.

There are many at this present moment who are contending for revival. God is preparing Earth for the biggest outpouring of His love this world has ever seen, but it must first begin with us individually.

Revival starts with our willingness for Him to come into all of our areas of unbelief and to allow Him to bring to the surface those things that have kept Him from fully inhabiting His people with His Spirit. The truest form of revival occurs when we can position our heart in humility and know that we can do absolutely nothing without Him.



