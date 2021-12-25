I woke up on Christmas morn

and thought of Christ being born.

Mary, obedient despite her life upended,

realized on God she could be dependent.

Joseph cared, loved, and married; though others questioned,

He knew his Mary could be trusted.

Meanwhile the unbelieving Herod believed

and worried that the Christ would be received,

The ignorant spiritual, who should be eagerly waiting,

were instead busily their own careers and lives creating.

They read the Scriptures; they should understand

that God was coming down as Man!

The Wise Men rich, the Shepherds poor,

both worshiped at His door.

All were equal before the Child

who arrived meek and mild.

The Shepherds were obedient to the heavenly vision.

Meanwhile, Herod, filled with jealous tension,

daily turning increasingly wild,

tried to kill the little Christ Child.

King Herod was mourning

since the wise men heeded the angel's warning,

not to return to the earthly king

after their gifts to the Christ Child they did bring.

So, I woke up on this Christmas morn,

again thinking of that time when Christ was born.

Then I put myself into that long ago scene,

wondering what it really did mean

for me on this beautiful Christmas Day.

Am I like Mary and Joseph, open to the Lord,

obediently following even if my life is currently moored?

Or am I like the supposed spiritual ignoring the Word

and instead flitting around like a soulless bird,

unaware of the Holy Presence being gifted,

the promise of redemption arriving gently, being fitted

into the manger, the God Man?

Or am I like Herod who realized the plan,

but rebelled and fought to have it his way,

not accepting that God alone has the final say?

Lord, this day and ever I ask from my heart,

that I will follow like the Shepherds and Wise Men

And that I will do my part

in believing, receiving, seeking You,

and most of all welcoming you my whole life through.

“And there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them” (Luke 2:8-9 ESV). “Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). “The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made through him” (John 1:9-10). “Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift” (2 Corinthians 9:15 NIV).

May God bless you and yours this Christmas!