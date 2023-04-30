I did not come to know the Lord Jesus Christ as my own personal Lord and Saviour until I was 29 years old. Up until that time, I just tried to be a good, moral person.

I was enrolled in college full-time and working three-part time jobs while raising my son alone. There wasn’t much room in my life for Bible reading, praying, or attending church services. I wasn’t concerned about my spiritual well being. However, I had my son to consider. I believed he had the right to a “religious” education. My problem was I did not know how to get him that education.

I had a very good rapport with my professors and enjoyed our after-class discussions. Maybe I could seek advice from one of them. One day I learned that one of my philosophy professors thought I was an atheist, while one of my political science professors thought I knew Jesus as Lord and Saviour. What extremely opposite views! I really couldn’t make any sense of such opposing conclusions.

This experience was a turning point in my life. I thought about the prospect of being an atheist. It made me very sad as it felt cold and lonely. But wasn’t I the one who wanted to do everything on my own? I imagined being a follower of Jesus, but I wasn’t sure exactly what to do.

Deep down inside, I knew something was missing in my life. I did not want to admit it. I had to ask myself if I had all I needed, why did I cry at night, feeling terrible and weak, like I just couldn’t go on? I quit college at least a dozen times in my mind. So where did the strength to go on come from?

At last I would know the answer. One night as I sat on the couch doing assignments, that terrible, weak feeling came over me. I was sure I could not make it. This time I really meant it. I was quitting college. Slamming my book shut, I turned my attention to the voice on the television. A very caring-sounding man seemed to be looking directly at me.

I sat there and listened to him tell me about Jesus and my need for Him. The preacher gave a precise presentation of the gospel. When he finished, he invited all who were listening to accept Jesus’ finished work on the cross. He explained how people could know their eternal destiny with certainty. I prayed, and Jesus became my Lord and Saviour forever. I finally understood that it wasn’t about a religion; it was about a relationship: a relationship with the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. I was so excited!

Needless to say, I did not quit college. I was given a new strength. My life has never been the same. I did and I do need someone in my life. That someone is Jesus, God the Son. He set the perfect example for us to follow. He will strengthen us, encourage us, pick us up when we fall, and be the Keeper of our soul. Follow Jesus, and you will be going in the right direction.

