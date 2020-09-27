I am a pastor who sometimes lives in no-man’s-land. My theology is too conservative for most mainline churches and too liberal for more fundamental churches.

One of the areas of faith that I have found challenging has been the interpretation of healings.

Some will argue that healing is defined as making a person whole before the Lord. They argue that there is a difference between healing and a cure. They do not believe that God heals as he once did but that it is God’s choice to heal or cure, not ours. I do not want to deny that God is sovereign. I also believe that God heals in a variety of ways: sometimes through doctors and sometimes spiritually.

Several years ago, I fell and, in an effort to keep from hitting the ground hard, I broke my fall by landing on my hands. In the process, I hurt my back and was in pain for weeks.

One day while I was listening to the 700 Club, Pat Robertson began to pray for someone who fell and said that the Lord was going to heal him. He did, and it was me. I could feel the pain leaving.

I remember when I have gone into hospital rooms and prayed for people, and they were healed. I also experienced a healing of my heart several weeks ago.

While lying in bed on Friday night, I felt like I was having a heart attack. The following night in a cool, air-conditioned room, I started to feel a sensation like a sunburn but on the inside of my skin. It moved throughout my body all night.

In the morning, I went to church to preach, knowing that I had only slept about three hours. I conducted worship at two of my churches and was on my way to the third church when I took a call from a friend who said that I did not have to worry about the burning feeling because it was the Lord working on my heart. Each day since, I have felt better.

I work with COVID-19 patients and was promised I would not get sick if I did what I was told. I was told to take communion daily and wear Personal Protective Equipment, and God would do the rest. I have not had signs or symptoms since then.

Those are the times I was healed, but God sometimes made me go through surgery. I have lived through cancer and open heart surgery. Thirty years ago, I had heart attacks that should have claimed my life. Yet God saw me through. When I had heart attacks two years ago, I also underwent sleep apnea tests where doctors found four additional blockages in my heart. God was working on the problem before I knew it.

When you pray with faith, believe God can do miracles. It may not always be what we want or the way we expect it. But it still happens.

The Epistle of James says if you are suffering you should pray, and when you are cheerful, you should sing songs of praise. He then says that if we are sick, we should call on the elders of the church to pray and anoint us with oil so our sins will be forgiven. The prayer of faith will save the sick. The Lord will raise them up, and anyone who has committed sin will be forgiven (James 5:13-16). We are to pray for one another, and we will be healed.