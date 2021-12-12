Each year as we gather for our Christmas Eve service, our opening hymn is the familiar carol, “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Many other churches, regardless of denomination, have the same tradition. “Adeste Fideles,” a traditional carol, is credited to John Francis Wade and translated by Frederick Oakeley.

The words of the carol are a call to come and behold the newborn King and to celebrate with joyful and triumphant hearts. It is a wonderful message and a fitting song to guide us into the celebration of the birth of our Savior and Lord.

Except sometimes, we find ourselves in a place that does not match these words. Sometimes, we do not feel like the faithful, joyful, and triumphant people who are called to come and worship the Savior. Sometimes, life can beat us down. Sin and brokenness, both our own and that of the world, can make us feel unfaithful, sad, and weary. We may sing the words, but we still feel unworthy of coming to celebrate our Savior.

In these moments, we need to remember why Jesus was born. Jesus did not come to this world because we were already faithful, full of joy, and triumphant over our enemies.

He came because we were not. Isaiah 9:2 reminds us that we were “walking in darkness” when Jesus came to the earth (NIV). When Jesus came, we were a broken people in need of a Savior. We could not save ourselves or even find a way back to God, so God came to us, coming to rescue us from our sin and offering us hope, peace, joy, and love that we simply could not find on our own.

While we may sing the words that call the faithful to come, perhaps we should remember that the call of Christ was to those who were sick and hurting and to sinners. He came to make us well, and even today, He calls those who are hurting to come and be healed and to know the joy of having victory over sin. This is not because of our faithfulness, but because of His.

A few years ago, I came across another Christmas song that perhaps better issues the call of Christ this Christmas season, and fittingly, it is called, “O Come All Ye Unfaithful” by Bob Kauflin and Lisa Clow. May these words be a reminder that, no matter where you find yourself, Jesus wants you to come to Him and know hope this Christmas season: “O come, all you unfaithful...Come, know you are not alone...Weary of praying, come...See what your God has done...Christ is born for you.”



