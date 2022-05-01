Each time I read through the events of Jesus’ passion and resurrection, I find something new that touches me. This year it was Mary Magdalene who I saw in a new way.

I could see Mary unable to sleep after standing at the foot of the cross on that Friday. I see her getting up early and making her way to the tomb. She just needed to see Him and to do this last service for Him who she loved so much.

Mary did not know love before she encountered Jesus. Men had used her, women rejected her, society had marginalized her, but Jesus loved her. Jesus saw her as she was and loved her to wholeness.

Mary was the first one at the tomb. She realized Jesus was gone and called John and Peter who quickly came and found the clothes, but no Jesus. They ran back to the upper room to hide.

Mary stayed. She looked in the tomb, double-checking the situation, unable to believe her eyes. She gave in to the crushing sadness that overwhelmed and overshadowed every part of her heart. Then, that second look brought two angels into sight. They asked her why she was crying.

This is how I know she is a saint. She did not bite out some sarcastic answer like, “Who does not know!” She answered kindly.

Just then, Jesus came into the scene, standing behind her. It is one of those movie moments when the audience wants to yell, “Turn around!” As she did, she did not recognize the man in front of her. Maybe it was fear, trauma, or the fact that the person in front of her was not beaten or bruised; whatever the case, Mary did not know Him. Then He said one word that revealed who He was. He called her by name: Mary.

There is a way that those who love you say your name: your mother calling from a block away that it is time to come home, your child calling you mama or dada for the first time, your spouse standing at the altar, pledging his/her life to you. There is something about hearing your name that creates a moment of recognition within your soul.

Mary heard her name and knew Jesus was standing before her, alive and well. Jesus calls all of us. He knows who we are and where we are. He lovingly calls our name and invites us into the life He offers. It is a life that is past our own expectations and the expectations of those around us. Jesus calls us into a beautiful life full of promise and hope. When you hear Him call, you recognize Him as the one who holds your future.

