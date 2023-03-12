Submitted February 28, 2023

How many of us are drawn to names of importance, such as a childhood icon, a movie star, a teacher, a leader, or a spiritual mentor? Names can carry a very strong presence, as well as either a good or a bad reputation. Proverbs 22:1 in the English Revised Version states that “a good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favor rather than silver and gold.” The Passion Translation reads: “a beautiful reputation is more to be desired than great riches, and to be esteemed by others is more honorable than to own immense investments.”

We know that Proverbs was written as the Book of Wisdom. This verse implies that while our names have been chosen, to maintain a good reputation is also important. There is a very specific reason why you have been given your name. Each one has been chosen with great thought, perhaps with much research and prayer. Perhaps it has even been given as a family heirloom to carry on the legacy of your bloodline. In the same way, how we refer to God is important. Just as God has His name, Jesus has His name, and the Holy Spirit has His name, each serves a specific purpose, while also working together in unity.

Let’s start with the beginning in Genesis 1:26 where it states: “and God said, let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.” This not only means that He has orchestrated and designed us each by name, but that we have also been made in His image, which also exemplifies the importance of how we represent not only ourselves, our families, our loved ones, but God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit.

There are several passages in scripture that reveal we are God’s treasure, His hidden handiwork. Isaiah 64:8 states, “But now, O Lord, thou art our father; we are the clay, and thou our potter; and we all are the work of thy hand.” 2 Corinthians 4:7 denotes that we are like fragile jars that are containing great treasure, which, in fact, is the greatest gift that we could ever behold. The greatest treasure that we could ever possess is to have Jesus living inside our heart and for the Holy Spirit to be our guide, our teacher, our comforter, our advocate, and our friend.

God is counting on us to represent Him well through continuing to remain postured in humility, obedience, and in daily surrender to Him. No matter what your earthly name, we have all been predestined into “sonship” and by the spirit of adoption through Christ Jesus in accordance with His pleasure and His will.

This not only adds a whole new dimension to our earthly name, but it also brands us with a seal through His blood and brings us into a place of favor and richness that we need to uphold and to protect. That carries much weight and accountability as to how we represent His name. It is not about vanity, nor is it about how great we are because of our abilities or even our failures, but it is about upholding our God-given responsibility to represent Him well and to guard the very treasure (anointing) that He has entrusted us with as His light bearers and His Glory carriers.

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.