This is a time when God is resetting His church and what the meaning of worship will be.

The Spirit of God is ushering us into a new dispensation where church will no longer look like programs and services being performed in a building but will be taken outside of the walls and into the marketplace. This is a time of positioning us for the biggest revival we have ever seen.

John 4:23 says that “yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will worship the Father in the spirit and in truth, for they are the kind of worshipers the Father seeks” (NIV)

God created us for relationship with Him. Ephesians 1:5 says that “He predestined us to adoption as sons through Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the kind intention of His will” (NASB). It is a call to the worshipers to rise up and to allow Him to undo their thoughts that have not lined up with the thoughts, plans, and purposes that He has created us for when He birthed us into the earth. It is a time of bowing down so that He can be lifted and draw all men unto Him. We can only do this by becoming the “Living Sacrifice” and by giving Him the entirety of our souls, our thoughts, our wills, and our emotions.

He is calling us to a place of transparency, where we can authentically give him lordship over our feelings, our thoughts, and our emotions so that we can press into the deeper things of the Spirit. This is a time of exposure, where He is uprooting, tearing down, and overthrowing all those things that have been hindering us from true conversion so that we can enter the inner courts of heaven. He is calling us out of a place of tradition, of rituals, of religion, and of complacency to a place of total surrender to His Sonship so that we can come into true adoption as His sons and daughters.

This year, 2021, has been a year of the undoing. It is a year when He is reestablishing His church and He is bringing His bride into Sonship for the One Ship. This year, 202-Won, is the year when we win. It is a year of reward for those who have been faithful and those who have persevered through the various trials and tribulations. It is for those who have chosen to seek Him first and His kingdom so that His glory can be truly revealed through the word of our testimonies.

True worship is returning to the secret place. It is going back to the heart of worship where we learn to sit at the feet of Jesus and to be so enamored by Him that everything else becomes secondary. It is a place where only the Spirit of God can lead us by way of our own admission and omission of anything that has held us captive. It is a time of true repentance by allowing Him to truly tear down strongholds and the idols that have kept us in bondage.

It is a time of allowing Him to take us out of Egypt and of taking the idols out of our hearts. The more we sit in His presence and the more we come to know who we are in Him, the brighter the reflection of His glory will rest on our countenance.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com