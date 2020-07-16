Williamsport, Pa. -- As places of worship begin to open their doors and resume small-group worship, it's important, say religious leaders, that group worship is done in a safe way.

On July 14, local religious leaders discussed challenges of religious gatherings and their safety plans for restarting in-person worship.

The panel, hosted by UPMC and the Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, included Pastor Sam Washington of the Antioch Baptist Church, Father Bill Corcoran of St. Boniface Church, Gwen Bernstein, the executive director of United Churches of Lycoming County, and Rev. John Charnock, director of Mission Integration and Ethics at UPMC.

The speakers noted how technology helped them continue to offer services and support worshippers safely amidst COVID-19. Online streaming of Sunday services has been a useful way to worship while distancing and, in some cases, led to a drastic increase in viewership which expanded beyond Williamsport, reaching viewers as far away as Africa.

Rev. Charnock said chaplains at UPMC were able to use iPads to help their patients stay connected to families and friends through video communication. "The iPads have been a real blessing during this time, said Charnock. "I see that becoming part of national practice."

However, the use of technology also has its challenges. Many congregation members do not have the means or ability to connect to the online services.

The speakers also discussed the steps they have taken to be able to have in-person worship as restrictions are eased.

These precautions included spreading out chairs or blocking off every other pew, having face masks and hand sanitizers available throughout the buildings, and the use of ushers to help direct members to open seating to ensure social distancing.

Father Bill Corcoran noted that St. Boniface stopped congregational singing due to the risk of airborne spread. Instead, the church has switched to a single canter to ensure music can remain a part of mass.

Rev. Charnock noted that clergy members are now allowed to visit their parishioners inside the hospital. "The visits have been a tremendous help to our patients and families," said Charnock.

"Spiritual care and holistic care is at the heart of the care we provide and area clergy are such an important part of this," he said.

In addition to worship services, many of the social and community services provided by local churches have had to adapt to the new regulations.

The United Churches' telephone devotion line is available 24 hours a day and is an invaluable resource for people seeking advice or spiritual connection.

Community services like food pantries and the Shepard of the Streets program, explained Gwen Bernstein, are considered essential and have continued to provide food and medical assistance.

The staff are continuing to work from home and are accepting donations of needed items and have begun to accept monetary donations which are used to make needed purchases.

As the community continues to adapt to changes COVID-19 has brought, local spiritual leaders are continuing to find ways for people to worship safely together.