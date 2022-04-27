Port Trevorton, Pa. -- Without volunteer cast members to carry out the live, therapeutic entertainment mission to hospitalized veterans, the group Re-Creation announced they'll be taking a break starting August 1, 2022.

'Re-Creation 47' ends on July 31, according to an announcement on the group's website, and all the cast members are leaving. "Most are repeat cast members and are in their 3rd, 4th, even 6th year! We need a full-cast of ten," the organization said.

Founded in 1976 by Hugh and Carolyn Brooks, the faith-based group served under the USO umbrella for its first five years. In 1982 they took their therapeutic entertainment program national, and have been performing more than 320 shows to VA medical centers and state veterans homes each year.

But with the departure of the current staff, they face an uncertain future.

"So far, not one young person has stepped up to carry the banner of mission," the release said.

Virtual option

With financial support, Re-Creation said it could continue to serve veterans on YouTube through “Show Uploads,” unique programs, with personal shoutouts to the veterans, edited and rendered by a staff member from their 40+ year Re-Creation Video Archive, according to the group's website.

"These programs would not be live, but they would be special!"

The group could take requests from veterans homes and hospitals and create a one-of-a-kind show for that specific facility. If a VA wanted an all-country show or an all-50’s show, they would create, upload, and the show would be available to a facility indefinitely.

The Re-Creation board of directors has issued an appeal directly to the program's sponsors and supporters, offering a form online to pledge any level of support to keep the group alive.

“I’ve had the opportunity of seeing them perform in person before, in fact I have two posters in my room with their autographs," said a Korean War veteran after attending a show. "However, hearing my name being mentioned was not something I’ve ever expected. I felt seen and validated and this for me was the icing on the cake.”

For the veterans

The program promises "a dynamic presence of gratitute and tribute to our American heroes."

According to one Florida VA Medical Center professional, who is board certified and licensed in drama therapy, creative arts therapy, and a Licensed Professional Counselor, “Re-Creation provided a safe space for all of our veterans to experience joy at the same time that their role as veterans was validated. Even residents with speech challenges were able to actively engage!" she said.

"It was truly amazing for all of us to see and hear once again residents singing, laughing, and socializing with big smiles on their faces, especially after everything they’d gone through due to COVID-19 including the limitations with seeing their family and loved ones as frequent as before the pandemic started."

According to testimonials, performers in Re-Creation have gone on to work for Disney, cruise lines, Sight & Sound Theater, amusement parks, and more.

Now casting for singers, dancers, and technicians, the training is scheduled to begin in June of this year. The committment is for one year, according to the website, where interested individuals can apply.

