This Sunday you are invited to be part of a Taize prayer service at 4 p.m. This half hour service is part of United Churches of Lycoming County’s 75th Anniversary and their Year of Prayer emphasis.

Taize services are beloved by many because they create sacred space through listening and repetition, enabling people to “pray in song.”

We hope you will join us for this service which will be streamed live on St. Luke Lutheran Church’s Facebook page this Sunday at 4 p.m. A link to this event will be available on United Churches website, www.uclc.org.

