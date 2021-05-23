Life can change in an instant. What do you do when it feels as if it is all falling apart? Hang on to God!

One of the challenges I have been working on in my life is accepting the assignment I am given. Sometimes I don’t like what comes my way. I want to whine and fight every step of the way.

I have been studying Esther. What a tough Mama! Esther’s example of accepting one’s assignment is shown in every page of the book. What does she do when she is taken from her home and people and deposited in King Xerxes’ harem? Why, she wins the favor of all who saw her. In Esther 2:15b it says, “Now Esther was winning favor in the eyes of all who saw her” (ESV).

Esther was one of over four hundred young women taken from their homes by the king’s decree. She could have been bitter, she could have been angry, she could have refused at every turn. That wasn’t Esther’s style. She was more than a pretty face; she was brave enough to trust God even when her life was turned upside down. She did it without a sour look or long list of complaints.

I can’t say the same. Often, my face alone gives my opinion about an issue. Esther trusted the assignment even when it was difficult and unfair, and in so doing, she saved a nation.

Our assignments don’t look like Esther’s. Maybe right now your assignment is an illness or a wayward child. Maybe your marriage is in a tough spot.

Esther knew how to “double down” when the heat was turned up. She went to prayer and fasting. She also surrounded herself with like-minded people, those who were willing to be right there with her in the mix of it.

Yes, Esther was much more than a pretty face. She was as tough as it gets when fighting a fight of faith. It all began with accepting her assignment. What will you do with the assignment God has given you for this season? Accept the assignment, and trust God with the outcome.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com