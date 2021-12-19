Williamsport -- Join the City Alliance Church on Christmas Eve as they host a service dedicated to celebrating the birth of King Jesus! With intentionally curated music and scripture passages, they will reflect on and celebrate the news of Jesus' arrival. Service times are 4 and 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The service will celebration with coffee, Christmas cookies, carols, and more. There will be a "candlelight moment at the end of the service to signify the light Jesus brings in the middle of the darkness," stated a release issued by City Alliance Church. The church encourages guests to bring friends and family.

"Christmas Eve is coming!!" said Nithin Thompson, Lead Pastor. "What better way to celebrate than joining us for one of our Christmas Eve Gatherings! Each 60 minute family friendly service will include Christmas treats, singing Christmas carols and hearing a message of hope for the holidays!"

City Alliance Church is located on the corner of W 4th St. and Elmira St. For more information, visit the website.