Wiliamsport, Pa. — Factory Works Photo Lab at the Pajama Factory will be offering an introduction to black and white film darkroom photography on Tuesday nights in May.

The classes will take place May 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 6-8 pm.

Instruction will cover the basics of film photography and darkroom practices, from using a camera to processing film and ultimately making a finished print. The cost is $100.

Factory Works will have cameras available for use if you don’t already have your own. The only thing you need to provide is a roll of 35mm Ilford 400 ISO film which can be purchased from Hoyer’s Photo on Washington Blvd in Williamsport. Mention you’re a student of the Photo Lab to ensure you purchase the correct film. All other materials are provided.

If you are interested in attending, email photolab@factoryworks.org to coordinate payment. Upon completion of prepayment, students will receive a coupon for 10% off a film purchase at Hoyer’s Photo.

