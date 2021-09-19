Williamsport, Pa. -- Factory Works Photo Lab at the Pajama Factory in Williamsport will be offering an introduction to black and white film darkroom photography on Tuesday nights, October 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The class will cover the basics of film photography and darkroom practices, from using a camera, to processing film, and ultimately making a finished print. The cost is $100.

Upon completion of the class, the first month of the next month’s membership, should you be so inclined, is available at no cost (a $50 value).

The Factory Works Photo Lab offers cameras available for use if you

don’t already have your own. All you need to provide is a roll of 35mm Ilford 400 ISO film which can be purchased from Hoyer’s Photo on Washington Blvd. in Williamsport (mention you’re a student of the Photo Lab to ensure you purchase the correct film). All other materials are provided.

To be compliant with current COVID protocols the class is limited to four

students, if you’re interested in attending please email photolab@factoryworks.org to coordinate payment. Masks are required at all times by all participants, this is non-negotiable.

Upon completion of prepayment, students will receive a coupon for 10% off of your film purchase at Hoyer’s Photo.