Williamsport, Pa. — Start your Valentine's Day celebrations early with a session at Factory Works Photo Lab featuring cocktails from Four Birds Distilling Co.

In the two-part event, couples are invited to first sit for a Valentine's themed portrait and sip some cocktails prepared by Four Bird's head distiller Rob Wendeborn, and then move on to the Photo Lab darkroom to learn how to create an original black & white darkroom print of their portrait.

The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is $100 per couple. Email photolab@factoryworks.org to register. Pre-registration is required and spots are limited! This event is 21+ only; guests will be carded.

"Celebrate LOVE with someone YOU love at The Factory Works Photo Lab!"

Factory Works Photo Lab, a project of Factory Works, is located in Studio 9-206 of the Pajama Factory, a revitalized historic factory complex and arts center in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The lab features a community darkroom and photo lab specializing in black and white film photography, antiquarian techniques, and experimental processes.

Factory Works offers workshops and drop in services as well as regular intro to film photography classes. To find out more, email photolab@factoryworks.org, follow @FactoryWorksPhotoLab on Instagram or on Facebook by searching Factory Works Photo Lab.

Launched in the spring of 2021, Four Birds Distilling Company blends the tradition of generations of distillers with a hearty splash of innovation. Their handcrafted spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails are made with care in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, using thoughtfully-sourced ingredients and local products whenever possible. Learn more by visiting www.fourbirdsdistilling.com.

