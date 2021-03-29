Lock Haven, Pa. – It was a long-awaited moment of happiness: the return of face-to-face visits at Susque-View Home on Thursday.

"A day filled with joy, tears, laughter and SO much love by all those who participated in our first day of the reopening of our facility," said Jamie Aurand, administrator at Susque-View Home Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

For a while it felt like reopening day never would come, Aurand said on the nursing home's Facebook page.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding during some of the most difficult of times over his past year," Aurand said. "We thank you for entrusting us with your most precious treasures, your loved ones."

There have been no positive COVID cases among staff over the past two-week period of twice-weekly staff testing, enabling the return to in-person visits.

"Although Clinton County's community positive rate is now below 10%, according to the current guidelines all staff must continue to be tested twice weekly for two weeks," Aurand said.

To schedule a face-to-face visit with your loved one at Susque-View, call 570-893-5941. Questions and concerns can be directed to WeCare@susqueviewhome.com. Updates are available via the Susque-View Hotline at 570-893-5841 and the Susque-View Facebook page.