Explore the winter night sky, Orion's belt, and distant galaxies through a free opportunity at Commonwealth University's Mansfield campus.

An open house will take place in the Strait Planetarium on Friday, March 31 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration is not required.

There will be a short program suitable for all ages. Before or after the program, look through telescopes provided to take a closer look at the planetary lineup of Saturn, Venus, and Mars.

Telescopes will be setup outside on the public’s way into the planetarium, which is part of Grant Science Center.

See Mansfield.edu for a campus map. Leaders are Mansfield University’s Dr. Elaine Farkas and Tim Morey of the Hills Creek State Park Complex.

