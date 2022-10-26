A local women's center is channeling fundraising efforts toward health guidance for women in the area.

Expectations Women’s Center raised $97,089 at its annual banquet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene in Milton.

All proceeds from the event will provide financial support to both of Expectations Women’s Center’s locations, in Lewisburg and Williamsport.

The centers provide a number of counseling services for women: Confidential ultrasounds for pregnancy confirmation and dating; pregnancy options education; pre-abortion assessments; parenting education; post-abortion support; healthy relationship education.

All services are free of charge through the Earn While You Learn Program.

Expectations Women's Center does not provide medical care. Expectations is classified as a "crisis pregnancy center" by care-net.org.

Crisis pregnancy centers (CPCs) have received criticism for their anti-abortion agendas. Surveys have shown that CPCs attempt to dissuade women from abortion under the guise of neutral medical advice.

“It was so wonderful to see all the smiling faces and hear the chatter as we came together in person with nearly 200 of our supporters for the first time since 2019,” said Pam Burkholder, executive director.

“While the past two years kept us from our annual gathering, it gave us the opportunity to think creatively about meeting our community members where they are; and as a result, we began offering some of our education virtually – something our clients continue to appreciate.”

Expectations Women’s Center serve five counties out of their office locations in Williamsport and Lewisburg. For more information, please visit www.expectationswc.org.

Correction This story has been edited for accuracy. Expectations Women's Center is not a licensed abortion clinic.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 What's up this weekend? October 28-30