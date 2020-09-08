KidsPeace Foster Care and Community Programs in Williamsport has had a very exciting couple of weeks. Despite COVID-19 and various modifications in the courts and county offices, love and family have prevailed.

Two of our foster families became forever families as long-awaited adoptions were finalized.

Laura, a special education teacher from the Bellefonte area, has been looking for a child to complete her family for some time now. S., who recently turned nine years old, has been waiting in foster care for a forever family for over 38 months. They are a perfect fit.

It was a very meaningful and emotional day for them and we are so happy to have been a part of their story.

Jacob and Kailey from Liberty have been working to restore an old farm house in the hopes of having a family there. Their wish came true last week as they adopted two brothers, five and seven years old, who have been in foster care for 27 months.

B. and E. have been living with and learning how to be a family with Jacob and Kailey for 18 months. For both of our families, there have been many tough times and major adjustments in their path to adoption.

Also, adoption is another leg of the journey with its own challenges and changes. But Laura, Jacob, and Kailey are full of love and strength and they and the kids are all resilient. We are so excited to see where the road leads them next.

Are you interested in learning more about foster care? The goal of foster care is to reunite children with their birth families, and that often is the resolution for kids in our care. To help make that ending possible, we need caring people who are able to love and give stability and understanding to kids going through the most difficult time in their lives.

Sometimes, like S., B. and E., these kids end up needing an adoptive family as well.

At KidsPeace, we know there are many reasons and ways to help children in the foster care system. If you have a heart to help and feel your family is ready to open up to a child in need, please reach out to Jessie Young, (877) 833-3113, for more information. Or visit us online at www.Fostercare.com