Williamsport, Pa. -- Growing up, Brittany Bailey of Williamsport said the Angel Tree was how she had a Christmas each year. "I just never knew it until my mother told me much later."

The Angel Tree is one of many Salvation Army service projects that ensure everyone is taken care of. Children's Christmas wishes are added to a tree which is adopted by a business. The giving spirit of volunteers who buy, package, and deliver the gifts help those wishes come true.

Because the Salvation Army's Angel Tree helped to make Bailey's holidays special when she was a kid, now in her late 20s, she volunteers with the Williamsport Salvation Army to package up toys for children.

"Brittany was pregnant, had a toddler, and still came four days a week to volunteer," said Rose Confair, Social Services Coordinator for the Salvation Army. "She'd stay for four or five hours at a time to make sure the bags were filled for the kids."

For her service, Bailey and many other individuals, businesses, and community partners who volunteer for the Salvation Army were recognized on Wednesday at a volunteer recognition luncheon.

About 90 people were in attendance at the Carriage House by Chef Hosch & Ann Catering on Walnut Street in Williamsport.

Award winners included:

Festival of Trees – People’s Choice Award – Trail Inn, Cogan Station. Nicky Gough, Proprietor.

Festival of Trees - Best of the Festival Award – Professional Lawn and Landscaping Co., Montoursville. Bill Forest, Owner.

Angel Tree Award – Auto Trakk, LLC, Montoursville

Angel Tree Award – DeWald Chiropractic, Williamsport

Red Kettle Sponsor Award – M&T Bank

Red Kettle Sponsor Award – Webb Weekly, Jim Webb, Owner.

Service Club Bell Ringer Award – South Williamsport Lions Club

Service Club Bell Ringer Award – Masons Ivy Lodge 106, Williamsport

Counter Kettle Award – Dollar General, Washington Blvd, Williamsport

Outstanding Counter Kettle Coordinator – Curt Fink, Williamsport

Outstanding Volunteer – Brittany Bailey, Williamsport

Outstanding Volunteer – Bea Brown, Montoursville

Outstanding Volunteer - James Knight, South Williamsport

Timothy Heffler Memorial Award – Ada Rearick, Williamsport

Timothy Heffler Memorial Award – Tina White, Williamsport

Community Partner Award – National Giving Alliance (NGA), Newberry Chapter

Community Partner Award – Project Linus, Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter

Community Partner Award – Williamsport Area School District

The Salvation Army enjoys the help of more than 300 local volunteers who donate time and talents to the Williamsport Corps, serving on the Advisory Board, working in the food pantry, thrift store, gym, and the Red Shield Community Garden. They help with music programs, Golden Agers, and especially with the Christmas programs and services.

Most everyone has seen the bellringers outside local stores and establishments, the red kettles on the counters of businesses, and many may remember the Festival of Trees in the Lycoming Mall.

"There is a Salvation Army presence in almost every zip code in the U.S.," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter. They do it with fewer than 50,000 officers and employees. Our local Salvation Army does it with seven employees.

"How do they do it? With all of you," Slaughter said.

Bailey was born in Lancaster, Pa., moved to Cameron County, and later came to Williamsport to attend Penn College. She is a mom of a two-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son. As a regular volunteer, she routinely brought her daughter along to help fill the bags.

"I'm motivated to volunteer because doing so, I know that no one is going to go without," she said.

Interested to join the Salvation Army's army of volunteers? Click here to learn more.

