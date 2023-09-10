Mifflinburg, Pa. — The Herr Memorial Library will be participating in Digital Inclusion Week this October, an initiative aimed at promoting digital equity and including everybody in the digital world. Throughout the week, the library will host a series of free classes on various aspects of digital literacy.

“With an increasing reliance on technology in our daily lives, it is crucial to ensure that everyone has equal access to the digital world,” said Sandy Hornberger, the library’s digital literacy coordinator. “By providing essential knowledge and skills, we are empowering individuals to confidently navigate the online landscape.”

The library has planned a schedule of events tailored to different needs and interests.

The week begins Monday, October 2, with the Mobile Devices and Social Media workshop at 10:30 a.m. This class will explore the vast possibilities provided by smartphones and social media platforms.

On Tuesday, October 3, the Computer Basics session at 4 p.m. will help participants develop fundamental computer skills.

Wednesday will offer an Online Jobs workshop at 10:30 a.m. that will delve into the realm of remote work and employment opportunities online. At 4 p.m., the Workplace Readiness session will help job seekers gain the know-how to excel in today's job market.

On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the library will host Mandi Ruhl from Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, who will deliver a thought-provoking presentation on Financial Literacy: The Fight Against Fraud. Attendees will gain valuable insights into protecting themselves against financial scams and identity fraud.

Concluding the week on Friday at 2 p.m., the Advanced Google Applications workshop will showcase the powerful features and functionalities of Google's suite of applications, allowing participants to unlock the full potential of these tools.

All events are free and open to the public. Participants will be entered into a prize basket drawing featuring tech swag.

Registration is available online at ucls.libcal.com. Participants are asked to bring a device with them to class. Whether you are a seasoned tech enthusiast or just starting to explore the digital landscape, there will be something for everyone during Digital Inclusion Week.

The library is asking the public to fill out two surveys to help them gauge the technology needs of the community and prepare for future programming:

Technology Skills Survey

Workplace Readiness Pre-Evaluation

Paper forms are also available at the library.

For more information, visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg, call (570) 966-0831 or go to UnionCountyLibraries.org.

