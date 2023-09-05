Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is pleased to announce an Atrium Gallery exhibit of new artwork by Mansfield University professor and Wellsboro resident, Michelle Lockwood titled, “My Everyday Way – Making in the Midst of Living.”

This exhibit will feature paintings, drawings, and laser engravings, along with additional process photography and sketchbooks. The exhibit will open on Saturday, Sept. 9 with a reception from 2-4 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided. Lockwood and the Main Gallery artists will give a brief talk at 3 p.m.

Lockwood received her BFA in 1989 from the School of Art and Design at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, and her MFA in 2005 from Goddard College. She's worked as an educator for over 20 years. She taught as Adjunct Instructor of Design at Rochester Institute of Technology, served as Assistant and Associate Professor of Design at the School of Art and Design at Alfred University, from 2000-2008, and is currently serving as Associate Professor and Program Director of Graphic Design at Mansfield University Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, where she has been teaching since August of 2008.

Lockwood is a long-time member of the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA), has served on the AIGA Upstate NY Board of Directors, initiated the development of the Alfred University AIGA Student Group, and currently serves as Co-Advisor for the Mansfield University Art and Design Guild — a student-run organization.

Michelle’s current personal work involves the use of photography, drawing, painting, printmaking, typography, and installation — exploring a variety of issues, including identity within nature, social history, and objects of memory. The technologies used within her work are always dependent upon the type of work being created. Recently, she has been incorporating the technology of laser engraving and laser cutting into some of her personal work.

Lockwood’s obsessions revolve around her life in the country raising a crew of animals, giving energy and creative support to her students, and carving out a making-space of her own.

StableVision Studios is located in a renovated barn, alongside her furry and feathered friends, where she creates through the lens of her love for nature, animals, and a daily awareness of her presence within these surroundings.

This exhibit is appropriate for all ages, and there will be a scavenger hunt activity for children. The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. We are open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and admission to the gallery is always free.

