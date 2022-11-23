Mifflinburg, Pa. — A community support event is planned for Sunday to help Gilson Snow after the ski and snowboard company's manufacturing building was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 18.

Rusty Rail Brewing Company is holding the rally event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. A portion of proceeds from each beer sold during the event will support the Gilson team and their families as they work to rebuild the shop.

For the past six years, Gilson held the Summer Snow Day event as a way of saying "thank you" to the local community that has supported the small business. In a 2021 interview, owner Nick Gilson said, "If there's one thing I want to communicate to the community, it's that we have an extreme amount of gratitude," Gilson said.

The business was getting ready to celebrate 10 years in business when the fire broke started shortly after midnight on Nov. 18. The day after, Gilson addressed the community on the business Facebook page, saying "I'm exceedingly grateful for the entire community and the outpouring of support we received," Gilson said.

And now the local community is rallying to support them in their time of need with the event on Sunday.

Several bands will play at the event: The Roof, a popular psychedelic rhythm and blues band out of State College; The Pecan Sandies, a classic rock cover band from Lewisburg; and folk artist Van Wagner.

A holiday pop-up shop will feature gear, skis, and snowboards. There will be a sign-up to purchase a limited-edition series of apparel that will be unveiled at the event, as well as registration to join the Gilson Crew in January on a ski and ride trip to Telluride, Colorado. The organizers also will make a special announcement on behalf of Gilson Snow and Rusty Rail Brewing Company.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point. A state police fire marshal is investigating.

