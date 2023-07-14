Staff members of Evangelical Community Hospital were recently presented with "ORchid Awards" for outstanding performance.

The quarterly award is designed to recognize staff members whose contributions to an operation room are vital, but often unseen. The recipients play a key role in supporting the patient while they are sedated or asleep or prior to or after surgery.

Awardees receive an orchid that symbolizes the award (purple orchids represent dignity, respect, and admiration), a pin, and a pizza party for the team they work with. The award is presented in front of their nominator, the executive leadership team, and members of the surgical team with whom they work.

Kolbie Straub, Operating Room Assistant, received the first every ORchid award on Jan. 30, 2023. Straub was nominated "for her dedication and willingness to go above and beyond every day to assist any staff requests," according to a release from Evangelical. She is described as "always pleasant," one who does her deeds "without complaint," and one who "strives very hard to do everything with excellence," states the release.

Carlos Sura, Certified Surgical Technologist, was presented with an ORchird award on July 11, 2023. He was nominated for the following qualities, according to Evangelical: excellent work ethic, being a team player, positive attitude through the workday, and a team-building attitude ("often bringing in authentic Mexican food for the team").