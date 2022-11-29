A local nurse, Phoebe Faden, LPN, joins the list of nurses with a DAISY title for nursing excellence.

The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Faden was nominated for the award by coworker, Jennifer Sullivan, RN, BSN, who heard about Faden going above and beyond for a patient. Faden was presented the award surrounded by her fellow coworkers, Hospital and Nursing leadership, as well as her husband and children.

In the nomination, Sullivan shared more about Faden, stating, “Phoebe changed her career path at 40 by recently graduating nursing school.”

Sullivan continued, “The story I want to recognize her for is that of an elderly patient of hers who was sad and depressed. This patient lives in a nursing home and said that she did crafts to keep herself occupied there. Through talking and listening with her patient, Phoebe one day brought in an entire bag of crafts for her patient to make projects with. The patient made a sign for Pheobe’s locker and Phoebe made the patient a small, hooked rug.”

In talking about the act, Faden told Sullivan it was her pleasure and joy to be able to do this for her patient and that it was a good reminder to listen to what the mind and body need to be well.

Sullivan finished her nomination saying, “Phoebe may be new to nursing but she is the true definition of what a nurse should be—caring, compassionate, and empathetic.”

Faden has been an Evangelical employee since September 2021 when she began as an LPN on the Intermediate Care Unit.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Evangelical is proud to be a DAISY Award partner. Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers.

Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers.

If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.

