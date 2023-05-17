“Katerina is my hero, and I will never be able to repay her for what she did for me and my daughter.”

This was the message of a mother grateful to the nurse who helped bring her child into the world. In fact, Shayla Burkholder was so grateful that she nominated Katerina Moore RN, BSN, for a DAISY Award.

Moore was presented the DAISY Award on International Nurses Day, Friday, May 12, 2023. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community. Moore received the award surrounded by her fellow coworkers, Hospital and Nursing leadership, as well as her husband and Burkholder.

Burkholder was recently treated by Moore in The Family Place at Evangelical Community Hospital.

In her nomination, Burkholder shared, “I went into The Family Place on January 8, 2023. My labor was going smoothly, everything was next to perfect besides the fact that it was taking a long time to progress. When Katerina came on duty, she was very attentive to me, not only making me comfortable with her compassion because I was alone, but also because she was keeping an eye on the dips in my baby’s heart rate.

"When Heidi Hagan, the certified nurse midwife, checked me, she found that the baby had flipped and was face up as well as had her hand above her head. Katerina stood by my side, knowing that I had no one, and reassured me that everything would be okay, ensuring things were as calm as possible. The dedication to her career is shown by these actions as well, she is truly a compassionate person. I wholeheartedly believe that if it weren’t for her attentiveness, my daughter would not be here today.”

Moore has been an Evangelical employee serving as an RN in the Hospitals obstetrics unit, The Family Place, since October 2021.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. The submissions are reviewed anonymously and then selected by a board of healthcare workers.

Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.

