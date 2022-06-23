untitled (3).jpg

Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Michael Briskey, MD, an Emergency Medicine physician to its Medical Staff. Dr. Briskey joins the Evangelical Emergency Medicine Group in June 2022.  

As an emergency physician, Dr. Briskey specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness.

Dr. Briskey received his Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine, serving as Chief Resident, at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa.

Dr. Briskey is currently completing his Fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine (FAWM) through the Wilderness Medical Society. As a FAWM fellow, Briskey will be recognized as receiving the highest level of achievement in the field of wilderness medicine. Wilderness medicine concentrates on recognizing, treating, and preventing injuries and illnesses that are common in the outdoors.

